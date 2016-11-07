Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 7, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 7

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Risk Communication Advisory Committee Meeting will hold an all-day meeting to discuss and make recommendations on the agency's Strategic Plan for Risk Communication and Health Literacy, a plan for improving communication of FDA-approved products' benefits and risks to target audiences. The meeting will be held in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit bit.ly/2fkuWbr.

