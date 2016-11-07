FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 7, 2016
November 7, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 10 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 7, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 7

8:30 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Risk Communication Advisory Committee Meeting will hold an all-day meeting to discuss and make recommendations on the agency's Strategic Plan for Risk Communication and Health Literacy, a plan for improving communication of FDA-approved products' benefits and risks to target audiences. The meeting will be held in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit bit.ly/2fkuWbr.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fuCTNO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
