9 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 14, 2016
November 14, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 14, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Nov. 14

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will continue its three-day Fundamentals of Health Law conference at the Chicago Marriott Downtown. Topics at the conference, which began Sunday, will include health policy in the next presidential administration, basics of Medicare and Medicaid, anti-kickback laws and whistleblower lawsuits, among others. For more information, visit bit.ly/2epvkIH.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eSCXmb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
