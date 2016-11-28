Week Ahead in Health: Nov. 28, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

4 p.m. - The owner of two New York City pharmacies is scheduled to be sentenced after she and her husband pleaded guilty to charges arising out of their roles in what authorities have called one of the largest opioid painkiller diversion schemes ever uncovered in the city. Lilian Jakacki, the pharmacies' owner pleaded guilty in July, nine months after authorities arrested her amid efforts to combat the nation's heroin and opioid drug epidemic. The case is before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Jakacki et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-00727. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Louis Pellegrino. For Lilian Jakacki: Adam Perlmutter of Perlmutter & McGuinness.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fI8meQ