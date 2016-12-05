FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 5, 2016
#Westlaw News
December 5, 2016 / 12:11 PM / in 9 months

Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 5, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 5

9:30 a.m. - A trial is set to begin in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware in a patent dispute between Gilead Sciences Inc and Merck & Co over hepatitis C drugs. The case began in 2013 when Idenix Pharmaceuticals, since acquired by Merck, sued Gilead claiming that its blockbuster drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi infringed its patent. The issue to be decided at trial is whether that patent is invalid, as Gilead claims. The case is Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC et al v. Gilead Sciences Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-cv-00846. For Merck: Calvin Griffith of Jones Day. For Gilead: Frank Scherkenbach of Fish & Richardson.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h5BJWj

