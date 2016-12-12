Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 12, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 12

7:30 a.m. - The American Bar Association's health law section will kick off its 14th annual health law summit at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington D.C. Topics will include antitrust issues, False Claims Act enforcement, the future of the Affordable Care Act and federal healthcare programs and others. It will continue the following day. For more information, visit bit.ly/2gjIKSC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gvXiDt