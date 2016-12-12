FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 12, 2016
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Dec. 12, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Dec. 12

7:30 a.m. - The American Bar Association's health law section will kick off its 14th annual health law summit at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington D.C. Topics will include antitrust issues, False Claims Act enforcement, the future of the Affordable Care Act and federal healthcare programs and others. It will continue the following day. For more information, visit bit.ly/2gjIKSC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gvXiDt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
