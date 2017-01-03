Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 3, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

9 a.m. - A trial is set to begin in Boston federal court for an owner of the New England Compounding Center on charges stemming from a deadly 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed at least 64 people and injured about 750. Barry Cadden, a pharmacist and part of NECC's ownership group, has been charged with 25 murders in seven states, according to an indictment. The case is USA v. Cadden et al, No. 14-cr-10363, before Judge Richard Stearns of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese. For Cadden: Bruce Singal of Donoghue, Barrett & Singal.

