Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 9, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 9

10 a.m. - Two former generic pharmaceutical executives at Heritage Pharmaceuticals are scheduled to appear in Philadelphia federal court for a plea hearing over charges they colluded with other generic manufacturers to fix prices, the first criminal charges stemming from a two-year investigation. The executives, Jeffrey Glazer and Jason Malek, were charged in Philadelphia with conspiring to fix the prices of an antibiotic, doxycycline hyclate, and to split up the market for glyburide, a diabetes drug, the Justice Department said. The cases, before Judge Barclay Surrick, are USA v. Glazer, No. 16-cr-506, and USA v. Malek, No. 16-cr-508. For Glazer: Heather Tewksbury of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr. For Malek: Jamie Furia of Lowenstein Sandler.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iVhgHL (Additional reporting by Erica Teichert)