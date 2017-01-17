Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 17, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

12 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will host a webinar on a report released last November by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on the effects of drug and alcohol abuse. Nazleen Bharmal, director of science and policy for the Surgeon General's office, will review the report's findings. For more information, visit bit.ly/2itydsq.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2js0BMN