7 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 17, 2017
January 17, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 17, 2017

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

12 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will host a webinar on a report released last November by Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on the effects of drug and alcohol abuse. Nazleen Bharmal, director of science and policy for the Surgeon General's office, will review the report's findings. For more information, visit bit.ly/2itydsq.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2js0BMN

