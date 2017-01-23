Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 23, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 23

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will host a webinar on litigation over cybersecurity breaches. Topics will include new kinds of risks related to hacking medical devices, proactive steps to avoid liability, recent enforcement actions and the role of in-house counsel. For more information, visit bit.ly/2jJ8uNU.

