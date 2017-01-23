FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 23, 2017
January 23, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 23, 2017

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Jan. 23

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will host a webinar on litigation over cybersecurity breaches. Topics will include new kinds of risks related to hacking medical devices, proactive steps to avoid liability, recent enforcement actions and the role of in-house counsel. For more information, visit bit.ly/2jJ8uNU.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j4MF70 (Additional reporting By Erica Teichert in New York)

