7 months ago
Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 30, 2017
January 30, 2017 / 12:38 PM / 7 months ago

Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 30, 2017

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

10 a.m. - The U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will hold a hearing on problems facing Medicaid, including costs and fraud, and discuss possible changes to the program. The hearing will be held in Room 2123 of the Rayburn House Office Building. For more information, visit bit.ly/2kcej6M.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kJVtoa

