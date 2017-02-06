Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 6

9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will hear an appeal by Phoenix hospital operator Banner Health Systems of an order from the National Labor Relations Board requiring it to drop an employee confidentiality agreement that it found too broad. The agreement prohibits employees from discussing salaries and disciplinary actions, which the board had ruled interfered with their right to discuss employment conditions. The case arose from an unfair labor practice charge filed by a employee facing disciplinary action. About a dozen business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Association of Corporate Counsel and the National Association of Manufacturers, have filed amicus briefs backing Banner Health's position, focusing on the confidentiality policy for investigations. The case is Banner Health System v. NLRB, U.S. Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, 15-1245. For Banner: Mark Kisicki of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. For NLRB: Joel Heller.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kEBKGg