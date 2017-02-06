Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law
community. All times local.
Monday, Feb. 6
9:30 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit
will hear an appeal by Phoenix hospital operator Banner Health
Systems of an order from the National Labor Relations Board
requiring it to drop an employee confidentiality agreement that
it found too broad. The agreement prohibits employees from
discussing salaries and disciplinary actions, which the board
had ruled interfered with their right to discuss employment
conditions. The case arose from an unfair labor practice charge
filed by a employee facing disciplinary action. About a dozen
business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,
Association of Corporate Counsel and the National Association of
Manufacturers, have filed amicus briefs backing Banner Health's
position, focusing on the confidentiality policy for
investigations. The case is Banner Health System v. NLRB, U.S.
Court of Appeals, D.C. Circuit, 15-1245. For Banner: Mark
Kisicki of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. For NLRB: Joel
Heller.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2kEBKGg