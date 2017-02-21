Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 21, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on ethical issues that arise in providing mental health services to pediatric patients, the second in a series on behavioral healthcare. Panelists will include two in-house counsel at pediatric hospitals and a physician bioethicist. For more information, visit bit.ly/2lfM2KM.

