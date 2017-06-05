Week Ahead in Health: June 5, 2017

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, June 5

9:45 a.m. - The first bellwether trial is scheduled to begin in a multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over AbbVie Inc's testosterone replacement therapy AndroGel. Plaintiff Jeffrey Konrad claims he suffered a heart attack as a result of taking AndroGel. Konrad's wife, Jana Konrad, is also a plaintiff. Close to 5,000 similar claims are pending in the MDL before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in the Illinois federal court. The case is Konrad et al v. AbbVie Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-cv-00966. For the Konrads: Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss. For AbbVie: David Bernick of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qPoQoJ (additional reporting by Brendan Pierson)