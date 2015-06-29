FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: June 29, 2015
June 29, 2015

Week Ahead in Health: June 29, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, June 29

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will kick off its three-day annual meeting at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. This year's program will include a keynote address from Senator Orrin Hatch, panels on antitrust, electronic data and pharmacy compounding issues, and speeches from Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission officials. The program will resume at the same time on Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1JKjYYl.

