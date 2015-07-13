Week Ahead in Health: July 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health community. All times local.

Monday, July 13

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will hold a public meeting on the reauthorization of the medical device user fee program, which allows the agency to collect fees from companies participating in its device approval process. The program is set to expire in September 2017 and will require legislation to be extended. The hearing will take place at the FDA's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1T6QaqO.

