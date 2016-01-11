Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 11, 2016

Jan 11 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a meeting at the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland, on the application of Titan Pharmaceuticals for approval of Probuphine, a subdermal implant for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1JusE6h.

