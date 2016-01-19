Week Ahead in Health: Jan. 18, 2016

Jan 19 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

12 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will hold a webinar on deals in the healthcare sector. Panelists will examine healthcare transactions through a case study, focusing on regulatory compliance, due diligence, possible fraud claims, taxes and other issues. For more information, visit bit.ly/234Kq6E.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1StDix1