Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 1, 2016

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. The morning session will discuss cognitive dysfunction in major depression, while the afternoon session will discuss a supplemental drug application from Takeda Development Center Americas for the use of the atypical antidepressant vortioxetine to treat cognitive dysfunction. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1PNRRtE.

