FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 1, 2016
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 1, 2016 / 12:22 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 1, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Feb 1 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

8 a.m. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. The morning session will discuss cognitive dysfunction in major depression, while the afternoon session will discuss a supplemental drug application from Takeda Development Center Americas for the use of the atypical antidepressant vortioxetine to treat cognitive dysfunction. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1PNRRtE.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JTxDxR

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.