Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 8, 2016
February 8, 2016 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 8, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 8

8 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association kicks off its Physicians and Hospitals Law Institute at the Hilton in Austin, Texas. Topics on the agenda include patient privacy law, value-based payment systems, the use of nurse practitioners, labor issues and others. The program will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1X0alrR.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PK12Li

