FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 16, 2016
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 16, 2016 / 12:02 PM / in 2 years

Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 16, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - The Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will hold a town hall meeting to accept public comments on applications for new clinical technologies to be covered by government insurance programs in fiscal year 2017. The town hall will take place in CMS' central office in Baltimore. For more information, visit go.cms.gov/20Gi7N6.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/216e8X4

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.