Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

9 a.m. - The Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will hold a town hall meeting to accept public comments on applications for new clinical technologies to be covered by government insurance programs in fiscal year 2017. The town hall will take place in CMS' central office in Baltimore. For more information, visit go.cms.gov/20Gi7N6.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/216e8X4