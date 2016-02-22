FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 22, 2016
February 22, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 22, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

By Brendan Pierson

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration in cosponsorship with the Arthritis Foundation will kick off a two-day workshop on accelerating clinical trials for osteoarthritis treatments at the Atlanta, Georgia Airport Hilton. The workshop will feature experts from the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and others. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1Q4hxC6.

