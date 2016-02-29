Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 29, 2016

By Brendan Pierson

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, Feb. 29

7:15 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will begin its two-day conference on medical malpractice and catastrophic injury at the Union League in Philadelphia. Topics will include negligence physician credentialing, new developments in brain and spine injury law and the dangers of anesthesia, among others. For more information, visit bit.ly/1pdwMif.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OHMbfg