Week Ahead in Health: March 28, 2016
Hurricane Harvey
March 28, 2016 / 11:21 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: March 28, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

By Brendan Pierson

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, March 28

12 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will hold a webinar on the law around infectious disease management and Native American populations. The webinar will discuss cross-jurisdictional issues arising from the intersection of tribal sovereignty and federal infectious disease reporting requirements. For more information, visit bit.ly/1pK6yEl.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MMvy2E

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
