Week Ahead in Health: April 4, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 5

9 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration will kick off a two-day public workshop on pilot programs under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act. The 2013 law calls for the creation of an electronic system for tracking the distribution of certain drugs at multiple stages in the supply chain. The workshop will be held in Building 31 of the agency's White Oak campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1qxYVMh.

