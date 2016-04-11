Week Ahead in Health: April 11, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, April 12

1 p.m. (ET) - The American Bar Association's health law section will hold a webinar on healthcare-associated infections, such as antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The webinar will focus on legal and policy issues related to preventing such infections at the federal and state level. It will also look at the role of private practice attorneys. For more information, visit bit.ly/1VdZdJX.

