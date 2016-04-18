Week Ahead in Health: April 18, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, April 18

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on how healthcare employers can guard against physician whistleblower lawsuits. Topics will include addressing unprofessional behavior, documenting and investigating complaints, confidentiality and others. For more information, visit bit.ly/1qImTK5.

