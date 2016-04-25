FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: April 25, 2016
#Westlaw News
April 25, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: April 25, 2016

Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, April 25

8 a.m. - The Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will hold an all-day meeting to evaluate an application from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for accelerated approval of a new injectable drug, eteplirsen, to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. There is currently no FDA-approved drug for the inherited degenerative muscle disease, and most patients die by the age of 30. FDA staff who have reviewed the application have recommended against approval, but the recommendation is not a final agency decision. The meeting will be held at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Hyattsville, Maryland. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1XMKjbT.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SmWxrm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
