Week Ahead in Health: May 9, 2016
May 9, 2016 / 11:23 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: May 9, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, May 9

2 p.m. (ET) - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold a webinar on regulatory elements of healthcare transactions, the fifth in a series. The webinar will cover regulatory considerations in structuring healthcare transactions, with a focus on the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, the False Claims Act and the Stark Law against physician self-referral. For more information, visit bit.ly/1TvK7Ke.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QWhUKQ

