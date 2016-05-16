Week Ahead in Health: May 16, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, May 16

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold its Women's Leadership Institute at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The institute will include speeches and panels on institutional barriers for women in health law, strategies for professional development and other topics. For more information, visit bit.ly/1XpJffW.

