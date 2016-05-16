FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: May 16, 2016
May 16, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Week Ahead in Health: May 16, 2016

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, May 16

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will hold its Women's Leadership Institute at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. The institute will include speeches and panels on institutional barriers for women in health law, strategies for professional development and other topics. For more information, visit bit.ly/1XpJffW.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23UGwuH

