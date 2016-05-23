Week Ahead in Health: May 23, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Monday, May 23

8 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will hold a conference on the so-called Average Manufacturer Price final rule on Medicaid drug reimbursement, issued by the Department of Health and Human Services in January. The program will include a recap of the rule, a look at remaining uncertainties about the rule and a panel on the role of authorized generics in calculating average manufacturer prices. It will be held at the Carlton Hotel in New York City. For more information, visit bit.ly/1sHvVbr.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NGC0OJ