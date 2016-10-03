Week Ahead in Health: Oct. 3, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times local.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

10 a.m. - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will appear before a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for oral arguments in its appeal claiming that patents on Helsinn Healthcare SA's $400 million treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, Aloxi, are invalid based on the so-called on-sale bar, which prevents patenting an invention that was both "ready for patenting" and sold more than one year before the patent application was filed. The federal trial court in New Jersey had ruled that Teva infringed the patents and that, though there was a commercial offer for sale between Helsinn and a U.S. company in order to develop the drug, it was not ready for patenting and not "on sale" because the sale was confidential. The case is Helsinn Healthcare SA et al v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc et al, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 16-1284. For Teva: Steffen Johnson and George Lombardi of Winston & Strawn. For Helsinn: Joseph O'Malley and Stephen Kinnaird of Paul Hastings, and Mark Waddell of Loeb & Loeb.

