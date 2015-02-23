Week Ahead in Health: Feb. 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 23

7:45 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will kick off a three-day conference, "Long Term Care and the Law," at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel in New Orleans. Attorneys from long-term care providers and their outside counsel will speak about legal and compliance issues related to long-term care. For more information, visit bit.ly/1Ez2mIJ.

12 p.m. ET - The AHLA will hold a webinar, "Putting the Horse Behind the Cart," on legal issues related to doctor-hospital relationships. For more information, visit bit.ly/1AVtcNS.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1a4a5VX