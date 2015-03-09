Week Ahead in Health: March 9, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Tuesday, March 10

9:45 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will begin a two-day "FDA Boot Camp" at the Doubletree Suites Times Square in New York covering a wide range of topics such as the essentials of the approval process for drugs, biologics and devices, as well as labeling in the drug and biologics approval process. It will be chaired by Geoffrey Levitt, associate general counsel at Pfizer Inc, and Seth Mailhot of Michael Best & Friedrich. The event will continue into Wednesday, and there will also be a pre-conference workshop at 2 p.m. on Monday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1Nqcmu0.

