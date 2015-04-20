FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: April 20, 2015
April 20, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: April 20, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Wednesday, April 22

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will begin a two-day conference at the Westin New Orleans Canal Place on arbitration in healthcare. Topics will include drafting and interpreting arbitration agreements, choosing arbitrators, discovery and class arbitration. For more information, visit bit.ly/1GUNuZW.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1bjXYVQ

