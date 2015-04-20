Week Ahead in Health: April 20, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Wednesday, April 22

7 a.m. - The American Health Lawyers Association will begin a two-day conference at the Westin New Orleans Canal Place on arbitration in healthcare. Topics will include drafting and interpreting arbitration agreements, choosing arbitrators, discovery and class arbitration. For more information, visit bit.ly/1GUNuZW.

