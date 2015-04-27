FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: April 27, 2015
April 27, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, April 27

7:15 a.m. - The American Conference Institute will kick off a forum on mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances in the life sciences industry at the Carlton Hotel in New York. Speakers will include Michael Moiseyev, an assistant director at the Federal Trade Commission, and Eric Stock, chief of the antitrust bureau at the office of the New York Attorney General. The program will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit bit.ly/1DkiDi6.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FqTRCS

