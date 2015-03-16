Week Ahead in Health: March 16, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Tuesday, March 17

9 a.m. - The jury trial continues before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose in the case of Cave Consulting v. OptumInsight Inc. OptumInsight, the healthcare technology business of UnitedHealth Group Inc, is accused of infringing Cave Consulting’s patent on calculating physician efficiency scores with one of its software products. OptumInsight also accused Cave of infringing two of its computerized medical claim processing patents. The case is Cave Consulting Group, LLC v. OptumInsight, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 11-cv-00469. For Cave: Mark Thomas of Armstrong Teasdale. For Optum: Peter Lancaster of Dorsey & Whitney.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EpH3KH