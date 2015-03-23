Week Ahead in Health: March 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, March 23

10 a.m. - In Manhattan federal court, a bench trial is set to begin a patent lawsuit filed by international drug company Endo Pharmaceuticals against generic drug companies Actavis Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories, aiming to stop them from launching generic versions of Endo’s crush-resistant painkiller Opana ER. The trial is before Judge Thomas Griesa. The case is Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc et al v. Actavis Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-cv-436. For Endo: Brian Goldberg of Dechert. For Actavis: Charles Weiss of Holland & Knight. For Teva: Brian Robinson of Goodwin Procter. For Impax: Scott Samay of Winston & Strawn.

