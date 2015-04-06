Week Ahead in Health: April 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, April 6

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear arguments in a patent dispute between Novartis AG, on the one side, and Actavis Pharmaceuticals and Par Pharmaceuticals on the other, over whether Actavis and Par can sell generic versions of Novartis’s Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer’s disease. Actavis lost a lower court ruling while Par won. The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals v. Watson Laboratories, No. 14-1799. For Actavis: James Hurst of Winston & Strawn. For Par: Daniel Brown of Latham & Watkins. For Novartis: Christopher Loh of Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.

