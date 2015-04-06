FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Health: April 6, 2015
April 6, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: April 6, 2015

Brendan Pierson, Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, April 6

10 a.m. - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will hear arguments in a patent dispute between Novartis AG, on the one side, and Actavis Pharmaceuticals and Par Pharmaceuticals on the other, over whether Actavis and Par can sell generic versions of Novartis’s Exelon skin patch for Alzheimer’s disease. Actavis lost a lower court ruling while Par won. The case is Novartis Pharmaceuticals v. Watson Laboratories, No. 14-1799. For Actavis: James Hurst of Winston & Strawn. For Par: Daniel Brown of Latham & Watkins. For Novartis: Christopher Loh of Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto.

