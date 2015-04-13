FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Health: April 13, 2015
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 13, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Health: April 13, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, April 13

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to reverse a district court order requiring Actavis Plc to continue selling a generic version of its Alzheimer’s drug Namenda in a lawsuit brought against the drug company by New York’s attorney general. The AG argued that Actavis is trying to force patients to switch to its new extended-release version of the drug by discontinuing the original version before generic alternatives become available. The case is People v. Actavis, No. 14-4624. For New York: Assistant Solicitor General James Kent. For Actavis: Lisa Blatt of Arnold & Porter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IXdQYD (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.