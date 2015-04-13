Week Ahead in Health: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the health law community. All times are local.

Monday, April 13

10 a.m. - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments over whether to reverse a district court order requiring Actavis Plc to continue selling a generic version of its Alzheimer’s drug Namenda in a lawsuit brought against the drug company by New York’s attorney general. The AG argued that Actavis is trying to force patients to switch to its new extended-release version of the drug by discontinuing the original version before generic alternatives become available. The case is People v. Actavis, No. 14-4624. For New York: Assistant Solicitor General James Kent. For Actavis: Lisa Blatt of Arnold & Porter.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IXdQYD (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)