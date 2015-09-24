FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GlaxoSmithKline defeats Wellbutrin pay-for-delay lawsuit
#Westlaw News
September 24, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

GlaxoSmithKline defeats Wellbutrin pay-for-delay lawsuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has won summary judgment in an antitrust class action accusing it of colluding with generic rivals to delay off-brand versions of its Wellbutrin XL antidepressant.

U.S. District Judge Mary McLaughlin of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday that GSK’s deal with Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals; Andrx, now part of Allergan Inc and others, actually promoted competition.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1izapzW

