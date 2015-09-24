GlaxoSmithKline defeats Wellbutrin pay-for-delay lawsuit

(Reuters) - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has won summary judgment in an antitrust class action accusing it of colluding with generic rivals to delay off-brand versions of its Wellbutrin XL antidepressant.

U.S. District Judge Mary McLaughlin of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania ruled Wednesday that GSK’s deal with Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals; Andrx, now part of Allergan Inc and others, actually promoted competition.

