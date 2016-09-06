3rd Circuit to consider reviving Wellbutrin XL pay-for-delay case

Purchasers of GlaxoSmithKline's well-known antidepressant Wellbutrin XL will try on Wednesday to convince a federal appeals court to revive their lawsuit claiming the company illegally paid rivals to delay generic versions of the drug.

The Wellbutrin purchasers, which include health plans, wholesalers and consumers, will argue before the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a federal judge went against the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 2013 decision in FTC v. Actavis when she granted summary judgment in favor of GSK last September.

