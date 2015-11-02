Judge rejects West Virginia's challenge to Obamacare policy

West Virginia lacks standing to challenge a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy allowing state residents to keep through next October health insurance plans that do not comply with the U.S. Affordable Care Act, a federal judge has ruled.

In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia rejected the state’s argument that HHS was unlawfully delegating federal power by leaving it up to states whether to enforce the ACA requirements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WuGBl3