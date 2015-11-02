FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge rejects West Virginia's challenge to Obamacare policy
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
November 2, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects West Virginia's challenge to Obamacare policy

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

West Virginia lacks standing to challenge a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy allowing state residents to keep through next October health insurance plans that do not comply with the U.S. Affordable Care Act, a federal judge has ruled.

In a ruling issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta of the District of Columbia rejected the state’s argument that HHS was unlawfully delegating federal power by leaving it up to states whether to enforce the ACA requirements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WuGBl3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.