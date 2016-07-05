FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
D.C. Circuit rebuffs West Virginia's challenge to Obamacare policy
July 5, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

D.C. Circuit rebuffs West Virginia's challenge to Obamacare policy

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

July 5 -

West Virginia lacks standing to challenge a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services policy allowing state residents to keep existing insurance plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision, handed down Friday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, found that the state suffered no material injury when the federal government gave it the option of whether to enforce the ACA against non-compliant plans, affirming a lower court judge who dismissed the case last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29dMGkn

