The U.S. Supreme Court will not consider reviving a lawsuit by West Virginia challenging a federal policy allowing state residents to keep existing insurance plans that do not comply with the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court denied the state's petition for certiorari on Monday, leaving in place a July decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit dismissing the case for lack of standing.

