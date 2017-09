July 9 (Reuters) - Whistleblowers do not have to play a role in the public disclosure of fraud in order to bring lawsuits under the False Claims Act, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled, abandoning its own earlier precedent.

The en banc ruling, handed down on Tuesday, brings the 9th Circuit in line with other circuits that have considered the same issue.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hn2ZVl