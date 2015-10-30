10th Circuit rejects whistleblower case over Medicare guidelines

Medicare guidelines stating that doctors, rather than nurses or physicians’ assistants, should take patients’ histories are not legally binding and cannot be the sole grounds for a whistleblower lawsuit, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Gregory Phillips, of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit brought by a doctor against a Wyoming clinic where he worked.

