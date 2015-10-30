FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10th Circuit rejects whistleblower case over Medicare guidelines
October 30, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

10th Circuit rejects whistleblower case over Medicare guidelines

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Medicare guidelines stating that doctors, rather than nurses or physicians’ assistants, should take patients’ histories are not legally binding and cannot be the sole grounds for a whistleblower lawsuit, a federal appeals court has ruled.

Judge Gregory Phillips, of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, writing for a unanimous three-judge panel, on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit brought by a doctor against a Wyoming clinic where he worked.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1M4ZJ7R

