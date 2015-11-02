Court rules whistleblower law does not cover data submitted to FDA

A former Roche Holding AG executive’s claims that the company made deceptive statements to the Food and Drug Administration were insufficient to form the basis of a whistleblower suit, a federal judge has ruled.

Roche’s former global head of healthcare analytics, Gerasimos Petratos, claimed in his 2011 lawsuit under the U.S. False Claims Act that Roche unit Genentech Inc submitted faulty data about its blockbuster cancer drug Avastin to the FDA. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in New Jersey dismissed the case on Thursday.

