New York's Mount Sinai must face whistleblower lawsuit

New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital must face a whistleblower lawsuit that its radiology department engaged in widespread Medicare and Medicaid fraud, a Manhattan federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman on Monday denied the hospital’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit which was filed in 2013 by one former and one current employee. Both the federal government and New York state have declined to intervene in the case.

