Whistleblower who won now fighting to regain job at Bayer
#Westlaw News
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Whistleblower who won now fighting to regain job at Bayer

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Bayer salesman from Arkansas who successfully blew the whistle in a health fraud case has returned to court to try and get his job back two years after a judge ordered the pharmaceutical company to reinstate him.

In a little-noticed motion filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas - and first reported by Arkansas Business - Mike Townsend asked a judge to enforce his reinstatement order. A hearing date has yet to be set.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ltebru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
