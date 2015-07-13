Judge throws out Amphastar whistleblower lawsuit against Sanofi

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed an unusual whistleblower lawsuit by generic drugmaker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing rival Sanofi SA of deceiving the government in a patent application, and said he may impose sanctions on Amphastar’s counsel.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis of the Central District of California said on Monday that Amphastar had not shown that it had independent knowledge of Sanofi’s alleged fraud, a requirement for a bringing a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act.

