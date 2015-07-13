FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge throws out Amphastar whistleblower lawsuit against Sanofi
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 13, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Judge throws out Amphastar whistleblower lawsuit against Sanofi

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed an unusual whistleblower lawsuit by generic drugmaker Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc accusing rival Sanofi SA of deceiving the government in a patent application, and said he may impose sanctions on Amphastar’s counsel.

U.S. District Judge Marvin Garbis of the Central District of California said on Monday that Amphastar had not shown that it had independent knowledge of Sanofi’s alleged fraud, a requirement for a bringing a whistleblower lawsuit under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K2OvkB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.